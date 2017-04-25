What’s More Important: Good Internet or a Washer and Dryer?
A new survey asked people who are looking to rent an apartment what’s more important: Good Internet . . . or a washer and dryer in the unit. And I guess it’s not a surprise that the Internet DOMINATED.
59% of people say good wifi or high-speed Internet is the most important feature in an apartment . . . versus 13% who went with a washer and dryer. That means four-and-a-half times more people picked the Internet over clean clothes.
I’ll take the clean clothing over good internet. I don’t like stink.