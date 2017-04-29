Vikings Gear Up for Spring Practices

LOWNDES CO. – The 2016-17 season really sparked up some attention towards the Lowndes football program.

With it being their first 10-win season since 2010, there was a lot of curiosity from outsiders and even fans. What did Lowndes have brewing and what are they up to now?



Last year, there were some concerns in regards to the offense and how the first year quarterback would perform. Michael Barrett in his first year at quarterback racked up a total of 2,759 passing yards with a completion rating of 60.8% and 1,203 rushing yards with an average of 7 yards per carry. For a guy who switched from linebacker to quarterback, the numbers are impressive.



This year, Barrett will lead this offense once more and having the experience helps. Although there are several talented guys returning, he loses his top two targets from last year. Xavier Jenkins, who was once committed to the University of Georgia (Athens), and Tyson Harris. Harris led the Vikings in receiving yardage with 864 yards and an average of 18 yards per reception. Jenkins was hampered down for a couple of games with a knee injury but later came back to play for the first round of the playoffs. He came second in receiving yards with 664 yards and an average of 23.7 yards per reception.

Returning in the receiving corp this year are upcoming seniors, Tayvonn Kyle, Marcus Gary, Marcus Brownrigg, Mikko Washington and Dexter Smith. Kyle was the third leading receiver close behind Harris with 634 yards. Gary had 305 yards on the season. Those four guys; Harris, Jenkins, Kyle, and Gary were the main targets for Barrett. But the other receivers have showed a lot of potential. Brownrigg had 4 receptions and 57 yards on the year but made a big grab over two defenders in the first round of the playoffs and has garnered some attention since. Washington had 3 receptions on the year last year & Smith with only one but they both gave glimpses of what they can do and are stepping up into bigger roles for the off-season.



Defensively, there was a lot to be impressed with in the first day of spring play. Some familiar names from last year that showed a lot of energy on the first day of practice are upcoming senior defensive backs. Tymere Moore, Fred Stewart, Terrell Belcher, and Austin Robinson were amongst some of the guys really getting after the offense. With new defensive coordinator, Byron Slack, everything will be picking back up where it was left off. Previous defensive coordinator, David Shores brought a lot of energy to the Lowndes defense and Slack seemed to be doing very well at keeping that energy and building on it in his first spring with the Vikings.

A few promising newcomers to lookout for on both sides of the ball are upcoming sophomores, Gary Osby, Ghetti Brown, Josh Brown, Shawn Martin, and Malik Mordon.



The Lowndes Vikings will play the Valdosta Wildcats in the very first competitive spring game allowed by GHSA. The game will be held on May 12th @ 8pm at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.