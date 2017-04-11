Valdosta police arrest three for breaking into Branch Point subdivision cars

VALDOSTA – On 04-11-2017 at approximately 3:22am, Valdosta Police responded to a vehicle break-in in progress.

Uniformed patrol officers immediately responded to the 5000 block of Branch Point Drive and located a vehicle matching the description of the suspects. The patrol officer also observed three individuals inside the vehicle that matched the description given by the complainant of the initial call.

The patrol officer stopped the vehicle and made contact with the three subjects who were detained for further investigation. During that preliminary investigation, narcotics were also observed in plain view and when one subject lied to officers about his identity. Officers discovered that male had an active arrest warrant when his true identity was discovered.

The investigation revealed that all three subjects had stolen property in their possession along with tools for the commission of crime. The property belonged to various residents throughout the Branch Point subdivision and at this time, officers and detectives are investigating the possibility of these offenders being involved in other burglaries and vehicle break-ins in Valdosta.

Arrest warrants were presented to the Lowndes County Magistrates Court on the aforementioned subjects. Warrants on all three offenders were signed and are as follows:

Jalen Bennett

(5 counts) of Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute (Felony)

Possession of tools for the commission of crime (Felony)

Montavious Adams

(5 counts) of Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute (Felony)

Possession of tools for the commission of crime (Felony)

Tomenski Smith

(5 counts) of Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute Possession of tools for the commission of crime (Felony)

Possession of tools for the commission of crime (Felony)

Giving False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer (Misdemeanor)

Warrant Arrest for Failing to Appear in Court (Misdemeanor)

All three subjects were taken to the Lowndes County Jail. Warrants are pending in this case and will be made available along with the identity of the offenders.

“Residents in the Branch Point Subdivision are asked to report any missing items from their vehicles as soon as possible to Valdosta Police by calling 911”, stated Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

The investigation is still ongoing and further charges may be forthcoming. If anyone has any further information on this case please contact the

Release from the Valdosta Police Department