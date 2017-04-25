Valdosta business robbed at gunpoint, suspect in custody
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta comics shop was robbed at gunpoint Monday afternoon, and police have the suspect in custody.
At approximately 1:11 p.m., the Valdosta Police Department responded to Kool Comics at 1515 North Ashley Street in reference to a reported armed robbery.
The 44-year-old shop owner reported a “known person” held him at gun point and stole $160 from his wallet and an undisclosed amount of money from the store’s cash register, according to VPD incident reports.
Darryl Robinson, 50, was later arrested and charged with robbery of a business with a gun, reports stated.
Few other details have been released, and Valdosta Today will report more information as it becomes available.
OK, we got a 50 year old loser robbing a Comic store so he can go buy some crack. Nice
Please don’t judge my uncle Darryl. He would have never actually used his gun
So that makes it better? Did the person he robbed know this? No! So please STFU and sit down somewhere.
So you’re admitting to the fact that he would commit armed robbery?
Really? This is the dumbest reply. He shouldnt have robbed them in the first place!! If he needed money that bad then he should’ve worked for it or better yet got it from you. Just dumb.
Why is he not being charged with ARMED robbery ?
The exact charge is robbery of a business-gun, which is armed robbery. We’ve updated the story to reflect that.