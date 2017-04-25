Valdosta business robbed at gunpoint, suspect in custody

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta comics shop was robbed at gunpoint Monday afternoon, and police have the suspect in custody.

At approximately 1:11 p.m., the Valdosta Police Department responded to Kool Comics at 1515 North Ashley Street in reference to a reported armed robbery.

The 44-year-old shop owner reported a “known person” held him at gun point and stole $160 from his wallet and an undisclosed amount of money from the store’s cash register, according to VPD incident reports.

Darryl Robinson, 50, was later arrested and charged with robbery of a business with a gun, reports stated.

Few other details have been released, and Valdosta Today will report more information as it becomes available.