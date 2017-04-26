Threat prompts lockdown at Brooks County High School

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. – A threatening phone call prompted a lockdown at Brooks County High School on Wednesday.

Quitman Police Captain Calvin Troy says the call was made to 911 at about 7:45 a.m. The caller told the dispatcher there was going to be a shooting at Brooks County High School.

The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office and Quitman Police immediately sent officers to the school and the placed the campus on lockdown.

Responding law enforcement officers stayed on scene until around noon, then extra patrols were conducted around campus for the remainder of the school day.

Chief Troy says police attempted to trace the source of the call, but it came from an inactive cell phone. The phone trace determined that the call came from the area of Monument Church Road and Troupeville Road. Law enforcement officers responded to the area but did not find anyone at the scene.

Officials tell WCTV that a few parents did pick up their children from school early due to the threat.

