SCU hosts Cash Mob Tuesday afternoon

VALDOSTA – Southeastern Credit Union invites you to participate in their first cash mob Tuesday afternoon.

A Cash Mob occurs when a group of community members patronize a specific local business at a specific time to support a locally owned business.

The intention of a Cash Mob is to boost sales for the local business during the event, driving customer traffic to their store. The SCU Cash Mob is available to anyone interested in supporting local business through the process of purchasing foods and services.

A study conducted by Dr. Cynthia Tori, an Associate Professor at Valdosta State university Langdale College of Business, states that every dollar spent in the Valdosta-Lowndes results in a $1.63 return.

The first featured local business chosen is Simply Silver and will take place on Tuesday, April 11 at 1707 Norman Drive Valdosta, GA 31601 (in the Promenade Shopping Plaza) from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Release from Southeastern Credit Union