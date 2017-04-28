Retired Veterans Donate Check to Pinevale Elementary School

VALDOSTA – Mr. G.L. McClendon, from the Valdosta Veterans Ministry, his wife, and some of the veterans recently delivered a check for $525.00 to Pinevale Elementary School.

These funds are to be used for student incentives, faculty appreciation, books, and much more. One of the veterans, Mr. Bill Donaldson, won the “Volunteer of the Year” award for Community Partners in Education 2016. These volunteers come to Pinevale on a weekly basis and work very hard. Mr. Bill Donaldson is known to be at Pinvale Elementary every day that the school is open.

Mr. McClendon said, “We just want to spur the children to move up to the next level, then the next, and the next.” The Vets are also challenging other organizations to come out and help. He says, “It’s a win-win!”

Release from Valdosta City Schools