Morning News Briefs for 4-4-17

Robert Joseph Bellew, 27, was indicted by a Superior Court of Lowndes County grand jury on Friday. Bellew has been charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, reckless driving, failure to yield right of way and making a false statement, according to court documents. The charges stem from a February 2016 crash which killed Cassandra Davis, 54, of Albany, Georgia. The accident occurred on Highway 376 near Whitewater Road. The accident occurred on Highway 376 near Whitewater Road, and initial reports from the Georgia State Patrol stated Cierra Megan Hernandez, 27, was travelling west on Highway 376 in a Jeep Cherokee when the vehicle turned left onto Whitewater, traveling into the path of a motorcycle driven by Davis. Hernandez later came forward and admitted to investigators that Bellew was the driver of the Cherokee and that she was covering for Bellew, who allegedly had drugs in his system at the time, said Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Brad Shealy. Hernandez was indicted by the grand jury for making a false statement, reports stated. A court date has not yet been set for the case.

A Valdosta jewelry store was robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning, according to Valdosta Police Department reports. At approximately 11:30 a.m., VPD officers responded to Bishop’s Jewelry at 406 Northside Drive in reference to a reported armed robbery, reports stated. The suspects wearing wigs and makeup entered the business, took an undisclosed amount of jewelry and money from the business and fled the scene. A investigation is ongoing.

This story out of Thomasville from reporter Patti Dozier involving fake calls from persons saying that they represent the Internal Revenue Service who tell taxpayers that they owe the IRS. Capt. Steven Jones of the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office states that scam phone calls have been reported. Jones is warning that these are scammers and that the IRS contacts people by mail and not by phone.

A search of Stephanie Holton’s Thomasville residence turned up marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a methamphetamine like scheduled IV appetite suppressant and stimulant that had been stolen from the doctor’s office where she formerly worked. Drug agents had staked out her home and she has been charged theft of the drug from the physician’s office.

Star Snacks LLC. Of New Jersey is coming to the Macon-Bibb County area to set up an 18 million dollar plant facility for its products. When completed the 200,000 square foot facility will create as many as 115 jobs, including production and management. The company will roast, package and distribute southwest Georgia grown peanuts. Georgia ranks number one in peanut production in the nation.

This update from the Upson County Sheriff’s Office; Ruby Kate Coursey age 27, has been charged with Neglect of a Disabled Adult and Felony Murder in the death of Troymaine Johnson, 33. Johnson’s death was ruled a homicide as the result of hypothermia by the GBI Crime Lab. Coursey told investigators that she had abandoned Johnson-a paraplegic from Fort Valley in the woods at a hunting camp in mid-March.

Members of the Lowndes County Democratic Committee have approved a new resolution against the Sabal Trail methane pipeline, and for solar power. The new resolution surpasses the resolution of 2014. It calls for financial divestment from companies that support the pipeline, including calling on local and state elected officials to divest and not to accept any campaign finance funds from the same.

A Georgia Equal Pay Day Analysis Shows Terrible Toll Gender Wage Gap Takes on State’s Women and Families; according to the press release it reveals the size of the gender wage gap and its detrimental effects on the spending power of Georgia women. Women employed full time, year-round in Georgia are paid just 81 cents for every dollar paid to men, amounting to a yearly gap of $8,746. That means Georgia women lose a combined total of more than $25 billion every year – money that could strengthen the state economy and is especially significant for the more than 548,000 Georgia households headed by women, 34 percent of which are in poverty. The new analysis was conducted by the National Partnership for Women & Families using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.