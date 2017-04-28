Morning News Briefs for 4-28-17

Coffee County law enforcement officials have made arrests and one suspect is still sought. The arrests were made in connection with a two year investigation into drug trafficking conducted by multiple agencies. 45 year old Rodriguez Carter was taken into custody in Atlanta but 32 year old Kevin Butler is still on the run from the law. Donzel Fussell, Cleveland Tanksley, Samuel Cade, Antwan Hunt, Craig James and Robert Brockington all remained in jail at last report with bond denied on federal drug crimes and weapons charges.

The name of the Cook Middle School Student was not released but officials report that the 15 year old male was arrested after an unloaded gun was found in his possession. He was place in sheriff’s department custody and the investigation continues.

Detectives with the Valdosta Police Department are investigating a shooting incident; the second such incident within two days. The first incident involved the shooting of a female inside a vehicle who was left alone when the other people in the car fled the scene. According to the report the shot was fired from another vehicle. That victim was reported to be in good condition. Officials say that almost 24 hours after that incident a male went to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound but was reported to be in good condition as well.

The flow of traffic resumed in the North Valdosta-Val Del Road area after the repair of a gas leak behind the Music Funeral Home. Police, Emergency personnel and Fire officials responded to the incident to insure motorist and residential safety.

May 5th is the date set for the kick-off event for the Relay For Life cancer fund raiser. The event takes place at Lowndes High School and it honors cancer survivors and those who succumbed to the disease. Start time is 7 pm Friday May 5th; the site is Lowndes High school on Norman Drive.

AP… Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has signed legislation giving the state broad authority to intervene at struggling local schools. The bill is an alternative to Deal’s preferred strategy for these schools: A constitutional amendment seeking to let the state take over some schools that voters rejected in November. Lawmakers instead proposed a “chief turnaround officer” to work with struggling schools. Schools selected will sign contracts with the state and develop a plan to improve student performance.