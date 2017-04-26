Morning News Briefs for 4-26-17

The law offices of Coleman Talley LLP will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m., to celebrate the impending renovations of the historic Southern Salvage building, located at 109 & 111 S. Ashley Street. The historic structures will become the new home office of Coleman Talley LLP, a firm started in Valdosta in 1937. The renovation and relocation of approximately 60 lawyers and staff represents the second largest private investment in the Historic Valdosta Commercial District. Attendees may park in the public lot on the corner of S. Ashley Street and E. Hill Avenue, as well as the parking lot on Savannah Avenue between S. Patterson and S. Ashley Streets. Additional street parking is available on nearby streets and in the McKey Street parking lot. For more information, call Becky Pearson at Coleman Talley LLP at 229-242-7562.

A Valdosta business, Kool Comics at, 1515 North Ashley Street was robbed at gunpoint Monday afternoon, and police have the suspect in custody. The owner of the business reported that a “known person” held him at gun point and stole $160 from his wallet and an undisclosed amount of money from the store’s cash register. 50 year old Darryl Robinson was later arrested and charged.

The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a Monday night incident that took place in the 900 block of West Street during which a juvenile victim reported he was shot at by an unknown individual. Investigators on scene reportedly spoke with a juvenile who reported an unknown person or persons discharged a firearm in his direction, striking a vehicle parked nearby. However, no injuries were reported, reports stated. Incident reports list the juvenile, a 23-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man as victims in the aggravated assault incident.

Darren Huntley of Moultrie was last listed in critical condition at a Tallahassee hospital. He was shot Sunday afternoon, and officials say that they are familiar with the victim as his name is connected with incidents of violence in that city. In 2014 he entered a plea of guilty in a shooting incident and upon his release from prison he has been charged in connection with another shooting. According to the police report Darren Huntley was shot in the back.

Former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue is now the 31st U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. He was given the oath of office by fellow Georgian and Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court Clarence Thomas at the Supreme Court building. Perdue was confirmed by the U.S. Senate by a vote of 87-to-11.

The utility rates in Albany could soon be increased. The Utilities Board of Commissioners passed a proposal to increase the rates with the exemption of storm water charges. Officials say that the increased rate is the result of a rise in the cost of supplies and services. The 2.1 percent rise will co-inside with two other increases related to sewer and electric. The average customer will see their bills go up by $7.68 for all services. The proposed increases which could take effect July 1st must now be approved by the Albany Board of Commissioners.

Thanks to the city’s Neighborhood Development Department, the efforts of other city agencies and community development block grant funding a local woman has a new home. According to the report Ms. Shirley Chestnut had waited for 5 years to get a home of her own. So far over the last 5 years over 40 families have benefited from the program in Valdosta; 14 of the homes were rehabilitated and 19 were reconstructed.

Gov. Nathan Deal signed has into law a measure that expands tax credits for the gaming and film industries and another to help pay for renovations at the Woodruff Art Center. House Bill 199, the tax credits for video-gaming and post-production companies, will cost the state about $82.5 million over the next five years, according to the Georgia Budget & Policy Institute. The institutes puts the state’s cost for all the proposed exemptions at 483 million dollars over the next five years.