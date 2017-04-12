More than a dozen arrested, others sought for Valdosta High burglary, vandalism
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has concluded an exhaustive investigation into a Burglary that occurred at the Valdosta High School that has taken over several weeks to complete.
On March 27, 2017 at approximately 10:52pm, a Valdosta uniformed patrol officer was on normal patrol when he noticed suspicious activity at the Valdosta High School. He observed multiple youths leaving the parking lot area (at 11 o’clock at night) when the school was closed and no known high school functions were occurring. The officer next noticed what appeared to be white smoke emanating from the cafeteria area and one of the rear doors was unsecure.
In addition, the officer observed three intruders who were inside the school who then fled upon the sight of law enforcement. The intruders continued running until they ran into the woods on the east side of the school grounds.
The officer called for additional units as well as the Valdosta Fire Department to assist in discovering the source of the white smoke. The white smoke was quickly discovered to not be an active structure fire, but instead the discharge of multiple fire extinguishers. As officers proceeded into the school, they located a plethora of damage. Tables had been overturned; vegetable oil had been poured out and then spread onto the floor in multiple locations.
Liquid soap had been poured on the tables, floors and squirted onto several of the student’s lockers. Pickle relish and eggs had been thrown on several walls. Red spray paint had been used to spray graffiti on several walls. The school was also infested with live worms and crickets as they had been brought by the offenders and dumped inside the school.
One vending machine had been destroyed and a security camera had also been disabled. Multiple fire extinguishers had been removed from their storage cradles inside the school and then discharged throughout the gymnasium and cafeteria covering the area in a thick blanket of sodium bicarbonate dust.
The total estimated damage to the school was over four thousand dollars’ worth. Valdosta High School officials were notified and requested that the incident be investigated. Due to the amount of damage, per Georgia law, the case was investigated by the Valdosta Police Department’s Burglary unit.
Investigators have been working nonstop on this case and as a result, arrests warrants have been signed on fifteen adults. Two additional juveniles have also been charged and have been turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice. As previously mentioned, one Juvenile was taken in custody and was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice. One Juvenile has not yet been taken into custody. Two additional adults are still being sought with active arrest warrants, those identities are being withheld at this time.
The adults are as follows:
- Anijhan Marshall, 18, Burglary (Felony)
- Tevin Gray, 17, Burglary (Felony)
- Jakhari Wells, 17, Burglary (Felony)
- Joshua Henry, 18, Burglary (Felony)
- Patreccee Berrian, 18, Burglary (Felony)
- Marcus Floyd, 21, Burglary (Felony)
- Destinee Holmes, 20, Burglary (Felony)
- Tamarius Askew, 18, Burglary (Felony)
- Diamond Davis, 18, (Felony)
- Steve Arzola, 17, Burglary (Felony)
- Timiyah Bethay, 17, Burglary (Felony)
- Darren Davis, 18, Burglary (Felony)
- Jacquavious Johnson, 19, Burglary (Felony) (Johnson’s mugshot was not available at the time of original publication)
“This case appeared to be a high school prank that went badly. However, the law was in fact violated; thousands of dollars of property was damage occurred that someone has to pay, in addition to the manpower wasted because school staff spent hours cleaning up the building and making repairs. The police department takes no joy in charging these youths with felony offenses but this went well beyond a joke or prank,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.
Release from the Valdosta Police Department
What a bumch of freakin idiots. Giving up there whole future after they’re Probibly worked their tall ooff to get them there.. Ya all should b ashamed
Before calling anyone else out their name, you should really lean to spell.
-Fellow VHS student
I think you as an adult should learn how to spell before you call a bunch of teenagers idiots!! BUNCH not bumch FREAKING not freakin THEIR not there THEY’VE not they’re PROBABLY not probibly TAIL not tall OFF not ooff YOU’LL not ya all BE not b
Before you two start judging her writing, take a look at your own. Mind yours- you do not make any sense and should learn to spell as well. Spelling and Grammar check- punctuation and the use of them is a truly great thing. You could use quite a few commas. That last sentence is a crazy long run on sentence. One exclimation point will suffice in any situation.
So, Before you try leaving off of here on your high horse, make sure you’ve perfected your reply. No one is perfect. NO ONE
Please make sure that your grammar is up to date before trying to
To judge.
Thanks In Advance
I suggest that readers take a hard look at these photos. Each face displays a disturbing look of emptiness, indifference, hardened resentment or combinations of all three. What are teachers supposed to do when presented with kids like this? They can’t change their dysfunctional culture. They can’t force their parents to actually parent them. There are problems here far deeper than any school can fix and it should scare the heck out of everyone, because we’re all going to pick up the tab for these lost souls.
You have no right to make that type of judgement! These are human beings gift from God. We all have made poor choices in life however you don’t have to me identified as the mistake you’ve made. Just because you have made mistake does not mean that you are a mistake. I chose not to believe that we are beyond redemption and forgiveness. Yes, it was a poor decision. Yes they should be ashamed. Now after we finish with all that how can we move forward to make sure that they make better decison. Woe to you whom are so quick to look down or cast judgement on anyone. The same God that changed your life can do the same for someone else. Be careful because just because it’s not your child, your daughter, your son… you could be a great parents etc however you never know when it will hit your house. You don’t have to agree
Just think about it
So please explain, how are they suppose to look in a mugshot? Only look that some may have on their faces are Embarrassment but it doesn’t mean that their Culture is “Dysfunctional.” I’m assuming you were raised right all of your life to Judge, False?
Know better, Do better .
I think you(Connie Wilson) as an adult should learn how to spell before you call a bunch of teenagers idiots!! BUNCH not bumch FREAKING not freakin THEIR not there THEY’VE not they’re PROBABLY not probibly TAIL not tall OFF not ooff YOU’LL not ya all BE not b.
I do believe they went a little too far with the graffiti on the walls
If these kids were white, there would not be felony charges.
SHAME!
Felony ain’t right. You think because they are black they deserve a slap on the wrist for causing over $400k in damages? They know right from wrong and they deserve the punishment.
I can assure you that is not true. Do not take away from the seriousness of this crime by trying to change focus. The school was broken into. Damage was done. There were even 20 and older people with them that the article does not report. Regardless of race, this was vandalism. I saw the damage. It was bad. I’ve taughted and care about many of these kids. My heart is broken.
you have got to be kidding, why does everything involve race…So a white kid would not get a felony charge…
http://m.boiseweekly.com/CityDesk/archives/2014/05/22/boise-man-charged-with-felony-vandalism-totaling-217000
http://www.wfmynews2.com/news/crime/teen-facing-5-felony-charges-in-asheboro-church-vandalism-investigation/307100681
http://www.chattanoogan.com/2016/10/14/334028/Madisonville-Man-Indicted-In-Felony.aspx
A simple google search shows otherwise.
