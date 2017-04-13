More than a dozen arrested, others sought for Valdosta High burglary, vandalism

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has concluded an exhaustive investigation into a Burglary that occurred at the Valdosta High School that has taken over several weeks to complete.

On March 27, 2017 at approximately 10:52pm, a Valdosta uniformed patrol officer was on normal patrol when he noticed suspicious activity at the Valdosta High School. He observed multiple youths leaving the parking lot area (at 11 o’clock at night) when the school was closed and no known high school functions were occurring. The officer next noticed what appeared to be white smoke emanating from the cafeteria area and one of the rear doors was unsecure.

In addition, the officer observed three intruders who were inside the school who then fled upon the sight of law enforcement. The intruders continued running until they ran into the woods on the east side of the school grounds.

The officer called for additional units as well as the Valdosta Fire Department to assist in discovering the source of the white smoke. The white smoke was quickly discovered to not be an active structure fire, but instead the discharge of multiple fire extinguishers. As officers proceeded into the school, they located a plethora of damage. Tables had been overturned; vegetable oil had been poured out and then spread onto the floor in multiple locations.

Liquid soap had been poured on the tables, floors and squirted onto several of the student’s lockers. Pickle relish and eggs had been thrown on several walls. Red spray paint had been used to spray graffiti on several walls. The school was also infested with live worms and crickets as they had been brought by the offenders and dumped inside the school.

One vending machine had been destroyed and a security camera had also been disabled. Multiple fire extinguishers had been removed from their storage cradles inside the school and then discharged throughout the gymnasium and cafeteria covering the area in a thick blanket of sodium bicarbonate dust.

The total estimated damage to the school was over four thousand dollars’ worth. Valdosta High School officials were notified and requested that the incident be investigated. Due to the amount of damage, per Georgia law, the case was investigated by the Valdosta Police Department’s Burglary unit.

Investigators have been working nonstop on this case and as a result, arrests warrants have been signed on fifteen adults. Two additional juveniles have also been charged and have been turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice. As previously mentioned, one Juvenile was taken in custody and was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice. One Juvenile has not yet been taken into custody. Two additional adults are still being sought with active arrest warrants, those identities are being withheld at this time.

The adults are as follows:

Anijhan Marshall, 18, Burglary (Felony)

Anijhan Marshall, 18, Burglary (Felony) Tevin Gray, 17, Burglary (Felony)

Tevin Gray, 17, Burglary (Felony) Jakhari Wells, 17, Burglary (Felony)

Jakhari Wells, 17, Burglary (Felony) Joshua Henry, 18, Burglary (Felony)

Joshua Henry, 18, Burglary (Felony) Patreccee Berrian, 18, Burglary (Felony)

Patreccee Berrian, 18, Burglary (Felony) Marcus Floyd, 21, Burglary (Felony)

Marcus Floyd, 21, Burglary (Felony) Destinee Holmes, 20, Burglary (Felony)

Destinee Holmes, 20, Burglary (Felony) Tamarius Askew, 18, Burglary (Felony)

Tamarius Askew, 18, Burglary (Felony) Diamond Davis, 18, (Felony)

Diamond Davis, 18, (Felony) Steve Arzola, 17, Burglary (Felony)

Steve Arzola, 17, Burglary (Felony) Timiyah Bethay, 17, Burglary (Felony)

Timiyah Bethay, 17, Burglary (Felony) Darren Davis, 18, Burglary (Felony)

Darren Davis, 18, Burglary (Felony) Jacquavious Johnson, 19, Burglary (Felony)

“This case appeared to be a high school prank that went badly. However, the law was in fact violated; thousands of dollars of property was damage occurred that someone has to pay, in addition to the manpower wasted because school staff spent hours cleaning up the building and making repairs. The police department takes no joy in charging these youths with felony offenses but this went well beyond a joke or prank,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

Release from the Valdosta Police Department