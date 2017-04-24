Lowndes County cracks down on illegal dumping
LOWNDES Co. – Lowndes County code enforcement is combating illegal dumping and littering.Officials are monitoring roughly 30 sites where residents have been illegally dumping bulk trash like full bags of household garbage and even old mattresses.
Members of Code Enforcement put cameras up in some dumping sites to catch offenders in action. Roughly 30 citations have been given out for illegal dumping with possibly fines of up to $1,000 per instance or 30 days in jail.
The county has encouraged this behavior by closing the pick-up sites. If they would open up a collection site for large items maybe twice a month, some of this would slow down.
I agree. In addition, the trash company refuses to pick up larger items such as pieces of furniture. Or it does it on demand for a high fee. This is ridiculous! They punish the residents, but they do not acknowledge their own responsibility!
Awesome! Can they come do Moore Crossing next?