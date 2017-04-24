Lowndes County cracks down on illegal dumping

LOWNDES Co. – Lowndes County code enforcement is combating illegal dumping and littering.Officials are monitoring roughly 30 sites where residents have been illegally dumping bulk trash like full bags of household garbage and even old mattresses.



(file photo)

Members of Code Enforcement put cameras up in some dumping sites to catch offenders in action. Roughly 30 citations have been given out for illegal dumping with possibly fines of up to $1,000 per instance or 30 days in jail.

