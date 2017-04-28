Lady Blazer Tennis Places Four on List of All-GSC Honorees

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State women’s tennis team saw four Lady Blazers receive All-GSC recognition following a tremendous run into the championship match in the Gulf South Conference Tournament last weekend in Montgomery, Ala.

In a poll voted on by GSC coaches, Bea Morales-Hernandez and Laura Ubeda claimed positions among the league’s top honorees with First Team honors. The recognition for the standout duo comes on the heels of a season in which the two seniors helped lead the Lady Blazers to a 16-6 overall record, a 9-1 record in league action, and an appearance against West Florida in the Gulf South Conference Championship match, during which the Lady Blazers took the Argonauts the distance in a tough 5-4 loss.

In addition, Anja Cosovic and Sabrina Schmidt were also honored as Second Team All-GSC selections. Cosovic was impressive in doubles play, posting a 12-6 overall record at No. 2 to complement a 5-6 stint in singles play at the No. 2 position. Schmidt’s performance on the year led to a perfect 7-0 doubles record in conference play and an overall run of 8-1. Meanwhile, Schmidt delivered a 12-5 effort in singles play with split time at the top three positions.

Valdosta State now turns their attention to the NCAA Division II South Regional Tournament, where the region’s No. 4 ranked Lady Blazers will meet No. 5 Florida Southern in the opening round on Monday at 10:00 a.m. The match is scheduled to take place in Miami, Fla. at Barry, who earned hosting rights as the tournament’s No. 2 seed.