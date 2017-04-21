“Impeach Trump” Rally set for downtown Valdosta

| April 21, 2017

VALDOSTA – The non-partisan Georgians for the Impeachment of Donald Trump will be hosting an “Impeach Trump” Rally in downtown Valdosta at the Historic Lowndes Courthouse on Friday, April 28th.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1876043869335910/

Release from Georgians for the Impeachment of Donald Trump

6 Comments on "“Impeach Trump” Rally set for downtown Valdosta"

  1. itdontmatter says:
    April 21, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    on Friday? get a job and quite crying

  2. An Observer says:
    April 21, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    What is the charge? And do you really believe with a Republican controlled Congress there’ll be a conviction? Stop the histrionics and grow up.

  3. Southern Athiest says:
    April 22, 2017 at 8:31 am

    I will certainly check this out! First steps to 2018 and 2020!

  4. John Taylor says:
    April 22, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Can’t wait! These few little snowflakes will be shouted down and overwhelmed by the good people of Valdosta.

  5. Howard Cothron says:
    April 22, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    You mean…snowflake rally? Pathetic.

  6. Dave Darflinger says:
    April 22, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    These idiots should take advantage of the many jobs Trump is creating instead of collecting food stamps with my tax money.