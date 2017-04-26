Hospital Volunteers Looking to Expand Pet Therapy Program

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center’s Volunteer Auxiliary is seeking pet-loving volunteers to grow its Pet Therapy program in Valdosta, and expand it to Berrien and Lanier campuses. Pet therapy promotes healing through the human-animal bond, with animal assisted activities and therapy.

SGMC’s partner, Paws Patrol, is offering a one-day Therapy Animal Handler Workshop in Albany on May 7 for those interested in becoming certified. This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in giving back to our communities with the assistance of their pawed loved one. The class is free, but participants are required to purchase a Handler Guide for $30.

This is the first step to becoming an SGMC Pet-Therapy Volunteer as it covers the certification of the handler. Additional details on certifying your pawed volunteer will be shared at the event or can be found on the registration website. Registration can be completed online at petpartners.org or by calling Cheryl Cohen at 260-409-0169.

Once required certification is obtained, interested individuals should email volunteer.services@sgmc.org to complete the onboarding process for joining the SGMC Pet Therapy program.