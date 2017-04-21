Guns stolen after Thomasville burglaries found in pond

| April 21, 2017 | 1 Comments

 

THOMASVILLE – Investigators say guns stolen from several car break-ins were found thrown into a nearby pond.

The Thomasville Police Department used a dive team to find the stolen guns.

Stephone Thomas was charged in connection with the break-ins as well as the theft of a pickup truck.

Read more.

Morning News Briefs for 4-21-17
Hahira's Springfest kicks off today
Filed in: News, Regional News
×

1 Comment on "Guns stolen after Thomasville burglaries found in pond"

Trackback | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Mike says:
    April 21, 2017 at 8:44 am

    (Misphrased headline…) So someone stole guns after authorities pulled sopping wet burglaries out of a pond? In Valdosta we like our burglaries dry and pond-scum free.

    Reply

Post a Comment