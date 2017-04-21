Guns stolen after Thomasville burglaries found in pond
THOMASVILLE – Investigators say guns stolen from several car break-ins were found thrown into a nearby pond.
The Thomasville Police Department used a dive team to find the stolen guns.
Stephone Thomas was charged in connection with the break-ins as well as the theft of a pickup truck.
Read more.
(Misphrased headline…) So someone stole guns after authorities pulled sopping wet burglaries out of a pond? In Valdosta we like our burglaries dry and pond-scum free.