Georgia special election will go to runoff

ATLANTA – Democrat Jon Ossoff is headed for a runoff in June against a Republican Karen Handel after failing Tuesday to score an upset victory to represent a suburban Atlanta district in Congress.

The 30-year-old investigative filmmaker received 48.1 percent of the vote, with Handel coming in second with 19.8 percent. Ossoff needed more than 50 percent of the votes in the crowded field to avoid a runoff. Including Handel, 17 other candidates sought the seat.

The runoff is scheduled for June 20.

