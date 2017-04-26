Free Veterans Benefits Workshop set for Friday

WAYCROSS – Georgia Legal Services is partnering with the City of Waycross to cosponsor the Second Annual Veterans Benefits Workshop this Friday, April 28, 2017, from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Waycross City Auditorium.

The workshop includes free legal services arranged by Georgia Legal Services and the State Bar of Georgia as a part of Ask a Lawyer Day. Georgia Legal Services staff will assist veterans to access benefits for which they could potentially be eligible. Spouses and dependents of the veterans may qualify for benefits as well.

State and local agencies will be on hand advise veterans and their family members about the resources that are available locally.