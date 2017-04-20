Food assistance program feeds low-income seniors in South Georgia

VALDOSTA – A local food bank is feeding low-income elderly across South Georgia this summer.

Second Harvest of South Georgia will give out around 1,500 free pantry boxes until June.

Each box contains food that specifically meets their needs, such as canned chicken and pasta for protein.

Seniors must be at least 60 years of age and meet the program’s income standards.

A monthly household income for one cannot exceed $1,307. A monthly household income for two cannot exceed $1,760.

Every additional household member is $453.

Second Harvest began accepting applications on Monday.

They say around 30 have prequalified for the program already.

“If you think about the elderly, they have to make tough choices. They’re on fixed incomes, so they may have to choose between paying to get medication refilled or putting food on the table,” says Eliza McCall, with Second Harvest.

It’s the first Community Supplement Food Program the food bank has offered to seniors.

The food bank is still looking for volunteers to help finish packing the boxes.

They say boxes will be available on a limited basis.

Click here for more information on the CSFP boxes at Second Harvest.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)