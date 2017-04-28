Crews from across the country travel to help fight Okeefenokee fire

FARGO, Ga. – The West Mims fire has continued to grow at a rapid pace, covering nearly 74-thousand acres.

In the past week, the number of crew members battling the blaze has doubled in size, with over 500 personnel working day in and day out.

Thick smoke is spreading across surrounding areas, but there is still no threat to populated communities. Winds aren’t backing down, so crews are stepping up.

They’re using several strategic techniques, like fighting fire with fire. Crew members torch areas ahead of the wildfire in the hopes of cutting off fuel for the blaze and keeping it contained to the Okeefenokee Swamp.

But there’s still plenty of work to be done and long days of manual labor for people like Van Smith. The tractor operator from Bainbridge, Georgia says the hardest part is being away from his family farm.

“Fourteen days gets to be a long time. You’re ready to get back home and see everybody, but I got a good support system at home. They take care of the farm and the animals, so I don’t have to worry about it when I’m over here,” says Smith.

Long days turn into longer weeks for workers, many who are several states away from their family and friends.

“Sometimes we get drawings from kids to say thank you, just that right there. I have a couple of them I keep with me in my packs every time from previous fires, and that right there pretty much sells me on this job,” says Sam Elkins, who traveled with a crew from Montana.

Brandon Price out of North Carolina says, “It kind of keeps you going through the day. Some days out here on the line, you get pretty far from the fire and it seems like you’re doing the same thing day after day, but it’s all worth it in the end.”

The wildfire spread six-thousand acres within one day, and fire officials report that only 8% of the 74-thousand acres have been contained.

Officials say the fire is expected to burn until November.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)