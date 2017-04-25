Coleman Talley to break Ground on Second Largest Private Investment in Downtown Valdosta

VALDOSTA – The law offices of Coleman Talley LLP will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m., to celebrate the impending renovations of the historic Southern Salvage building, located at 109 & 111 S. Ashley Street.

The historic structures will become the new home office of Coleman Talley LLP, a firm started in Valdosta in 1937. The renovation and relocation of approximately 60 lawyers and staff represents the second largest private investment in the Historic Valdosta Commercial District.

“We are excited about the return of our law offices to downtown Valdosta,” said Managing Partner Justin Scott. “The firm’s founding partner, B. Lamar Tillman, provided legal services from offices located at 102 North Lee Street for many years. For the past 80 years, our firm has been fortunate to be part of the growth and development of the city of Valdosta. We are hopeful that our investment will pave the way for similar efforts across the city’s growing downtown district.”

Among those scheduled to speak at the event are Mayor John Gayle, Coleman Talley Partner Tom Kurrie, Central Valdosta Development Authority Chair Howard Dasher, and Rick Barnett, Partner of the project architect firm BFB Gladwin Architects.

“The City of Valdosta welcomes the nearly $5 million investment that Coleman Talley has committed to our Valdosta Downtown Historic District,” said Mayor John Gayle. “The relocation of this firm confirms the confidence that businesses have in the vitality of our downtown, and we look forward to witnessing the positive impact it will have for Coleman Talley as well as the city.”

Attendees may park in the public lot on the corner of S. Ashley Street and E. Hill Avenue, as well as the parking lot on Savannah Avenue between S. Patterson and S. Ashley Streets. Additional street parking is available on nearby streets and in the McKey Street parking lot.

Release from the City of Valdosta