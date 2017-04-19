Clay Road Scheduled to Reopen Thursday with New Traffic Signal

VALDOSTA – Drivers should be prepared for a big change Thursday when Clay Road at U.S. 84/East Hill Avenue is scheduled to reopen with a new traffic signal.

Clay Road closed temporarily April 10 to relocate the railroad crossing as part of a Georgia Department of Transportation project to improve the intersection. The detour is expected to be removed Thursday and a new flashing yellow arrow (FYA) signal is scheduled to be activated. Previously, Clay Road and Hollywood Street traffic was controlled by stop signs and there was no stop sign or signal on East Hill Avenue at the intersection.

Flashing yellow arrow (FYA) signals are the Georgia Department of Transportation’s preferred left turn signal for the convenience and safety of drivers.At this intersection, the FYA signal will be for East Hill Avenue traffic.

If you’re unfamiliar with the FYA signal, here’s what you need to know:

A solid red arrow means don’t turn left. Stop.

A solid yellow arrow is a warning the light is about to turn red. Drivers should prepare to stop.

A flashing yellow arrow allows a left turn only after yielding to oncoming traffic and pedestrians. This is a “permissive” turn; oncoming traffic has a green light.

A solid green arrow provides a “protected” left turn. Oncoming traffic has a red light.

An instructional video about the signals is available on the Department’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pnd_RknpXX4 or at http://www.dot.ga.gov/DriveSmart/SafetyOperation/Pages/FYA.aspx.

In addition to the installation of a traffic signal, the Georgia DOT project realigns Clay Road to tie into Hollywood Street. Turn lanes are being added on each approach except Hollywood Street and bicycle lanes will be built along East Hill Avenue. Work began late last year and is scheduled for completion in October. Reames and Son Construction Co. Inc. of Valdosta is the contractor and the construction cost is $3.1 million.