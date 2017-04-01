Allstate Benefits Awards Taylor Insurance Agent 2016 Top Producer

VALDOSTA – Earlier this month, Allstate Benefits awarded William Hall with the 2016 Allstate Benefits Top Producing Producer for the Southeast Territory.

William has been serving clients in South Georgia for over 20 years. As Vice President of Sales, he is an integral part of the Taylor Insurance Services team and always has the client in mind when putting together a benefits program.

“We are extremely proud of William and his commitment to integrity and quality customer service can be seen everyday,” explained Trey Taylor, CEO and President of Taylor Insurance Services.

Taylor Insurance Services partners with voluntary and supplemental insurance carriers like Allstate Benefits to help bring their clients the best options for their employees and business. Offering a robust employee benefits program can help you recruit and retain top notch employees.

“Allstate Benefits has always provided us with cost effective options and rates. We appreciate their knowledge of the region and for being a great partner over the years, “ said Trey Taylor.

To learn more about our full SPECTRUM of employee benefit solutions for your business http://www.taylorinsuranceservices.com/