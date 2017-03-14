Valdosta restaurant robbed at gunpoint

VALDOSTA – Investigators are searching for a suspect who robbed a Valdosta restaurant at gunpoint Monday night.

At approximately, 9:40 p.m., the Valdosta Police Department responded to Hip Hop Fish and Chicken at 702 South Patterson Street in reference to an armed robbery, according to VPD incident reports.

“When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with witnesses who advised that an unidentified African American male came into the store wearing facial covering, wielding a firearm and began demanding money from the employees,” said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry. “The offender was given an undisclosed amount of cash and then exited the store. There were no injuries reported.”

Incident reports indicate the man was carrying a shotgun.

Patrol Officers immediately secured the crime scene and began interviewing witnesses to the crime. Bureau of Investigation detectives with the Valdosta Police Department responded to the scene as well as Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta/Regional Crime laboratory, Bembry said.

Detectives are studying surveillance footage and reviewing witness accounts. Crime Scene Technicians are also currently analyzing physical evidence taken from the scene.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact the Valdosta Police Department.

Share and Enjoy