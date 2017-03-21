Valdosta police arrest man for breaking into house, assaulting and barricading family inside

VALDOSTA – On Sunday, March 19, 2017 at approximately 3:11 am, Lowndes County E-911 received an emergency call from a resident stating that someone had broken into her home and was attacking her family.

When they arrived, the offender had barricaded the front door in an attempt to prevent the occupants from leaving. Officers were finally able to gain entry to the residence through another door where the intruder (later identified as Willie Grant, 43) was immediately arrested. Officers spoke with the occupants who described the incident.

It was reported that Grant began knocking on the door at approximately 3:00am. When the resident refused to open the door, Grant forced his way into the house and began demanding money. Once inside, the offender assaulted the residents, who were later treated by Emergency Medical Services for superficial injuries.

Willie Grant was transported to the Lowndes County Jail where he facing a list of charges:

Burglary 1 st Degree (FELONY)

Aggravated Assault w/the intent to Commit Rape x’2 (FELONY)

Cruelty to a Person Age 65 or Older (FELONY)

1 st Degree Cruelty Towards Children (FELONY)

False Imprisonment x’3 (FELONY)

Hindering Persons Making an Emergency Call (Misdemeanor )

“We are proud of the courage exhibited by the residents in this case. Their actions helped officers take the offender into custody before someone was seriously hurt,” stated VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

Grant was convicted of a similar crime in 2012 and sentenced to two years in jail. He was released from prison less than a month ago.

Release from the Valdosta Police Department

