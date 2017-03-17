Valdosta dentist fined $789,000, sentenced to prison

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta dentist has been sentenced after pleading guilty to healthcare fraud.

The U.S. Department of Justice reports that Dr. Stanley Marable, DDS, 55, was sentenced on Thursday to 27 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and a $100 mandatory assessment fee.

Dr. Marable pleaded guilty to the healthcare fraud charge in October 2016. As part of his plea deal, he agreed to pay more than $789,000 in restitution to the Georgia Medicaid Program, which was paid prior to his sentencing.

Dr. Marable had faced a maximum sentence of up to ten years in prison.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

