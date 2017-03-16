Valdosta City Schools approve time changes

| March 16, 2017 | 8 Comments

VALDOSTA – Members of the Valdosta School Board have approved a change to start times for schools within the city system.

School board members said they believe the change will enhance student performance levels.  The new schedules will go into effect in August with the start of the new school year.

Elementary schools will change class times from 8:25 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. to 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Middle schools will change class times from 7:45 a.m. – 3:05 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The high school will change class time from 7:25 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. to 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Crime and arrest reports for 3-16-17
Georgia Senate OKs $49 billion budget, cuing up House talks

Share and Enjoy

Filed in: Local News, News
×

8 Comments on "Valdosta City Schools approve time changes"

Trackback | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Smith says:
    March 16, 2017 at 9:12 am

    This will be very hard on the Elementary kids since they will be losing 40 minutes of sleep time. Ask any pediatrician and they will tell you a 6 year old needs more sleep than a 16 year old.

    Reply
  2. Gloria says:
    March 16, 2017 at 10:02 am

    It’s gonna be hard for parents that work and have kids in elementary school because they will be getting out earlier than middle school and high school because the parents most of the time depend on the older kids to be home when the younger ones get home especially if they can’t get in the boys and girls club………

    Reply
  3. Concern parent says:
    March 16, 2017 at 10:19 am

    I don’t think this was a good decision,why would you make the elementary school kids have to be to school so early? I think the high school time should be earlier because you are preparing these students for college and in college you have early morning classes!

    Reply
  4. young kids says:
    March 16, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Y’all need to think about how elementary school. High school kids need to be home before elementary

    Reply

Post a Comment

Email
Print