Valdosta City Schools approve time changes

VALDOSTA – Members of the Valdosta School Board have approved a change to start times for schools within the city system.

School board members said they believe the change will enhance student performance levels. The new schedules will go into effect in August with the start of the new school year.

Elementary schools will change class times from 8:25 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. to 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Middle schools will change class times from 7:45 a.m. – 3:05 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The high school will change class time from 7:25 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. to 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

