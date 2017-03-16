Valdosta City Schools approve time changes
VALDOSTA – Members of the Valdosta School Board have approved a change to start times for schools within the city system.
School board members said they believe the change will enhance student performance levels. The new schedules will go into effect in August with the start of the new school year.
Elementary schools will change class times from 8:25 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. to 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Middle schools will change class times from 7:45 a.m. – 3:05 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
The high school will change class time from 7:25 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. to 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.
This will be very hard on the Elementary kids since they will be losing 40 minutes of sleep time. Ask any pediatrician and they will tell you a 6 year old needs more sleep than a 16 year old.
Go to bed sooner. Problem solved.
This will also be hard on parents who rely on older siblings that are in high school to pick up younger siblings.
It depends on what tume parent’s allow little kid’s to stay up. Kuds should be in bed early anyway.
Developmentally adolescents need later school start times because of their sleep patterns.
https://sleepfoundation.org/sleep-topics/sleep-drive-and-your-body-clock
It’s gonna be hard for parents that work and have kids in elementary school because they will be getting out earlier than middle school and high school because the parents most of the time depend on the older kids to be home when the younger ones get home especially if they can’t get in the boys and girls club………
I don’t think this was a good decision,why would you make the elementary school kids have to be to school so early? I think the high school time should be earlier because you are preparing these students for college and in college you have early morning classes!
Y’all need to think about how elementary school. High school kids need to be home before elementary