Valdosta City School Board to vote on school time change
VALDOSTA – On Tuesday, the Valdosta City Board of Education will vote to possibly change school times throughout the system.
A vote on the changes will occur during the school board meeting at the Valdosta Superintendent’s Office at 7 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
The following times are being suggested:
Elementary schools would change class times from 8:25 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. to 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Middle schools would change class times from 7:45 a.m. – 3:05 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
The high school would change class time from 7:25 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. to 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.
Share and Enjoy
This is very inconvenient for parents who have to be at work at 8:00. I hope this does not pass
Duh, you would be able to drop off the kids before you go to work. Students would be able to be dropped off at 7:15 or even earlier at some schools.
This is ridiculous. They will have a meeting, however, it’s already approved. Biggest non-secret around. Why the upheaval? Varsity football? Don’t believe the hype about data based studies. Elementary kids out at 2:30 and older siblings not out until 3:15 & 3:30. Gotta get that workout in before school….
Many schools in our area as well as in the state get out at 2:30. For some reason VCS have elementary students not leaving until after 4;30 which makes for a long day for small kids. Actually, it has not been approved but discussed and parents have asked to give input, Not sure where you have been.
Hmm…So if Mom or Dad Doesnt get home from work say until 4 or 5 pm but the ELEMENTARY Kids get home at 2:30pm with or without the Key to their Home…They arent under supervision! ANYTHING could happen. This is just One of Many reasons this is a Stupid idea to change the time. Get it together VCS!!
Kids would get out of school at 2:30 and if they ride the bus, they probably will not get home until 3:30 or 4pm. Many kids attend the Boys and Girls Club as well as other afternoon places. VCS is one of the only schools in the state who has a late start time for elementary students.
I am not sure if this is true or not but I think that the time change is going to be a massive impact on a lot of families that older children have more responsibilities in the afternoon. The time is only a problem for parents that aren’t able to get their kids to school in a timely manner. However if there was to be a change why cant the order in which the kids get out stay the same. High, Middle, Elementary.
NO!!! My older children get home before my younger ones and babysit currently. Switching the time will cause me to have to find a sitter for 4 kids.
If a parent has to be to work at 8, they can drop off their child to school as early as 7:15. VCS is one of the only schools in the state who has such a late starting time for elementary students. Elementary students should not be leaving school as late as they do. It is ridiculous that high school students have to be on campus at 7:20 to start their day. By the way, elementary students would get out of school at 2:30 and may not arrive home until 3:30 or 4pm. And please, many kids already have a key and are left home unsupervised and the parents are unemployed.