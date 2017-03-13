Valdosta City School Board to vote on school time change

VALDOSTA – On Tuesday, the Valdosta City Board of Education will vote to possibly change school times throughout the system.

A vote on the changes will occur during the school board meeting at the Valdosta Superintendent’s Office at 7 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

The following times are being suggested:

Elementary schools would change class times from 8:25 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. to 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Middle schools would change class times from 7:45 a.m. – 3:05 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The high school would change class time from 7:25 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. to 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

