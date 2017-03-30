Three suspects charged in Valdosta murder

VALDOSTA – Three people are facing charges in an October murder near the campus of Valdosta State University.

20-year-old Jalon Jackson was found dead at a home on North Toombs Street on October 19th. Officials ruled the death a homicide.

On Tuesday, detectives with the Valdosta Police Department presented evidence in the case to the Lowndes Magistrate’s Court of Lowndes County.



(From left) Austin Stephens, 20, Anthony Jordan, 23, and KeyOlivia Richardson, 30

Arrest warrants were signed for three suspects: Austin Stephens, 20, Anthony Jordan, 23, and KeyOlivia Richardson, 30.

Valdosta Police say Austin Stephens was already in the Tift County Jail on unrelated charges and will be extradited back to Lowndes County.

Anthony Jordan was located on Tuesday morning in the 2500 block of North Ashley Street and taken into custody.

KeyOlivia Richardson was taken into custody at the Valdosta Police Department on Tuesday afternoon.

All three suspects are facing charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress says VPD received a tip with information about each of the three suspects being involved in Jackson’s murder.

The chief says Stephens, Jordan, and Richardson were interviewed in the initial investigation, and lied to detectives.

The investigation also shows they may have tried robbing Jackson, who appeared to be selling illegal drugs, before he was shot and killed.

Investigators say they have not ruled out other possible suspects.

The case is still an active investigation.

