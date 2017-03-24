Saturday BBQ competition to benefit family of Lowndes Deputy killed in the line of duty

VALDOSTA – Competition teams will be putting their best foot forward this Saturday as local law enforcement officers judge a BBQ competition to benefit the family of a Lowndes County deputy who was killed in the line of duty last month.

The benefit will be hosted by Langdale Ford Supercenter at 215 West Magnolia Street and is aimed at assisting the family of Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Butler.

Butler was responding to a domestic dispute call on February 25 when his patrol car collided with a semi-truck. Butler died in the accident, leaving behind his wife and twin daughters.

Organizers of the BBQ competition hope the event will be an opportunity for the community to show their support.

“Teams will be competing but also selling BBQ to help raise money. T-shirts will be for sale, and donations will also be accepted,” said Dawn Spray, one of the event’s organizers.

Anyone interested in competing can contact Wendy Schumann at (229) 560-6781.

“If there are any competitors that are still wanting to sign up, backyard or professional, there is still time,” Spray said.

All the BBQ will be cooked on site and competitors will be setting up the night before. Nine teams are currently scheduled to compete. Food that isn’t submitted for competition will be sold to the public with the proceeds going to Butler’s family.

“Turn-in time” for the competition is 11 a.m., and awards will be announced at 2 p.m.

The public is invited to come to the event at anytime during the day, said Schumann, but BBQ will most likely be available for purchase by 11 a.m.

