Police investigating shooting at Valdosta apartment complex
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a Monday afternoon shooting at a Valdosta apartment complex.
At approximately 2:38 p.m., VPD officers were dispatched to the Blanton Common Student Apartments at 1505 Lankford Drive in reference to a reported shooting, said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.
“Currently, officers and detectives are on scene investigating. One person is reported to have been shot and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment by Emergency Medical Services,” Bembry said. “The suspected shooter is reported to be speaking with Valdosta Police at this time. It is unclear at this time what exactly transpired and the investigation is active. This appears to be an isolated incident.”
Detectives are currently investigating the possibility that the shooting may have been in self defense, Bembry said.
Valdosta Today will report more information as it becomes available.
For as much crime, violence and shootings to happen at an housing complex for VSU students is very concerning. I wonder if the owners of this property have low vetting standards or does VSU just let anyone enroll in their campus.
It’s not on VSU campus. The apartment complex is open for students as well as anyone else who is willing to pay and stay there.
steve, when they 1st built the apartment complex 10 years ago, the marketed towards VSU students and most people (I would venture to say 95%) who lived there were in fact students. Since that time, the percentage has gone way down. To my understanding, they don’t check to see if you are actually a student to live there and the complex is in no way associated with VSU. So that means their main focus is like if that person can pay their rent and can they pay it on time. It’s sad that the complex has deteriorated so bad in such a short period of time.