Police investigating shooting at Valdosta apartment complex

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is investigating a Monday afternoon shooting at a Valdosta apartment complex.

At approximately 2:38 p.m., VPD officers were dispatched to the Blanton Common Student Apartments at 1505 Lankford Drive in reference to a reported shooting, said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

“Currently, officers and detectives are on scene investigating. One person is reported to have been shot and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment by Emergency Medical Services,” Bembry said. “The suspected shooter is reported to be speaking with Valdosta Police at this time. It is unclear at this time what exactly transpired and the investigation is active. This appears to be an isolated incident.”

Detectives are currently investigating the possibility that the shooting may have been in self defense, Bembry said.

Valdosta Today will report more information as it becomes available.

Share and Enjoy