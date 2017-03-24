Parents say Lowndes bus driver dropped kids off just before DUI arrest

By Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

LOWNDES CO. – Parents of Hahira Elementary students are speaking out, after their longtime bus driver is arrested for driving drunk on Tuesday.

They say Amanda Mullinax dropped their kids off at their bus stop, before arriving at Hahira Middle School, where she was arrested for DUI.

“Anything could have happened, anything,” says Brittney Conners, a mother of two HES students on board.

She says parents still haven’t been notified by the school district.

“They’re upset,” says Conners. “Half of them don’t even know.”

She says she read about the incident online, then connected the dots.

“All of that runs through my mind,” says Conners. “I really don’t know how to process it. Yeah, nothing happened, but that’s not the point.”

Many parents say their kids were dropped off more than ten minutes late, and their kids seemed disturbed.

“She didn’t leave right away. She was lecturing the kids. She even cussed at the kids,” says Crystal Rogers, another mother of two HES students on board.

Rogers and Conners share the same bus stop, and both kids told them what happened.

“Just not knowing what’s going on when you’re not there is really scary,” says Rogers.

Like many others, she found out on social media, but never saw a mention that their kids were in danger.

“I think parents just want to make sure their kids that were on that bus are accounted for and their voices are heard,” says Rogers.

Several parents are deciding if they’re okay putting their kids back on the bus, or if they will find another way to school.

Conners says she’s been taking her kids to school since the incident.

“I think it just takes time,” says Rogers.

Many hoping with time, they can one day trust their kids are safe.

We reached out the Lowndes County School system. They declined to comment during the ongoing investigation.

