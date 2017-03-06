Moody AFB plane crashes in Clinch County, pilots eject safely

HOMERVILLE – Two pilots from Moody Moody Air Force Base are being evaluated after ejecting from an aircraft prior to a crash.

The crash happened approximately 4 to 5 miles north of Homerville, just off of US-441 on Whisperwood Road. The plane landed in a residential area, just yards from a home.

Moody officials said in a release that two pilots from the 81st Fighter Squadron ejected safely from an A-29A Super Tucano aircraft during a routine training flight just before 3 p.m. Monday.

The Clinch County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to the scene and Moody AFB officials arrived about 10 to 20 minutes later.

Both pilots were located and taken to Clinch memorial Hospital for a medical evaluation but have since been released.

No injuries were reported and there was no damage reported to nearby structures.

Moody officials say the Air Force is investigating the cause of the crash. Those findings will be released when the investigation is complete.

Officials are asking citizens to avoid the scene of the crash due to potential safety hazards.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

