Moody AFB aircraft crashes near Homerville
HOMERVILLE, Ga. – Two pilots from the 81st Fighter Squadron ejected safely from an A-29A Super Tucano aircraft during a routine training flight near Homerville, Ga. at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Monday.
Local emergency personnel have responded to the scene.
Both pilots have been recovered and are being medically evaluated for any injuries.
The incident is currently under investigation. Further information will be released as it becomes available.
The public is asked to avoid the scene of the crash due to potential safety hazards.
Release from Moody AFB
These are the planes the Afghan pilots fly in their training. Was it one of them?
Moody AFB has not released the identities of the pilots involved.