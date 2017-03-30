Lowndes County Sheriff brings back work program to help cut jail population

| March 30, 2017 | 1 Comments

LOWNDES Co. – Lowndes County’s newly elected sheriff is making plans to tackle a big budget.

In a Tuesday morning budget hearing, Sheriff Ashley Paulk says he’s cutting back.

He says he’s starting with the overpopulated jail, by bringing back a work program for non-violent offenders.

Sheriff Paulk also says he’s cut several desk jobs, and placed more patrol on the road.

“I think we have control of our position now since I’ve been back keeping that on steady keel, so I hope there won’t be as many questions at the end of this year as it has been,” says Sheriff Paulk.

The jail consumes more than half of the county’s budget.

He says the work program cuts offenders time in half, and saves around a million dollars.

The program has already started, and more than 30 inmates are currently eligible.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

Cory Howard Wins National Championship for VSU Debate
Four juveniles arrested for making threats to Thomas Co. school

Share and Enjoy

Filed in: Local News, News
×

1 Comment on "Lowndes County Sheriff brings back work program to help cut jail population"

Trackback | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Fon Fon says:
    March 30, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I knew when Ashley Paulk got back in office there would be some changes for the better. Keep up the good work Paulk

    Reply

Post a Comment

Email
Print