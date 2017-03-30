Lowndes County Sheriff brings back work program to help cut jail population

LOWNDES Co. – Lowndes County’s newly elected sheriff is making plans to tackle a big budget.

In a Tuesday morning budget hearing, Sheriff Ashley Paulk says he’s cutting back.

He says he’s starting with the overpopulated jail, by bringing back a work program for non-violent offenders.

Sheriff Paulk also says he’s cut several desk jobs, and placed more patrol on the road.

“I think we have control of our position now since I’ve been back keeping that on steady keel, so I hope there won’t be as many questions at the end of this year as it has been,” says Sheriff Paulk.

The jail consumes more than half of the county’s budget.

He says the work program cuts offenders time in half, and saves around a million dollars.

The program has already started, and more than 30 inmates are currently eligible.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

