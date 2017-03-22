Lowndes bus driver arrested for DUI at school

| March 22, 2017 | 1 Comments

HAHIRA – A Lowndes County Schools bus driver was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with driving under the influence just before she was scheduled to drive students home, according to reports from the Valdosta Daily Times.

Amanda Mullinax, 41, was stopped by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at Hahira Middle School before she left with the bus full of students after a school resource officer reportedly smelled alcohol, reports stated.

Mullinax has been charged driving under the influence and four counts of endangering the life of a child while driving under the influence, according to LCSO records.

Read more.

Colquitt County Schools closing for three days due to illnesses
Morning News Briefs for 3-22-17

Share and Enjoy

Filed in: Local News, News
×

1 Comment on "Lowndes bus driver arrested for DUI at school"

Trackback | Comments RSS Feed

  1. NDABUK says:
    March 22, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    WHEN YOU TAKE AWAY BUS DRIVERS AND LUNCH ROOM STAFF BENEFITS THIS IS WAHT YOU GET TO REPLACE THEM

    Reply

Post a Comment

Email
Print