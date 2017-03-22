Lowndes bus driver arrested for DUI at school

HAHIRA – A Lowndes County Schools bus driver was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with driving under the influence just before she was scheduled to drive students home, according to reports from the Valdosta Daily Times.

Amanda Mullinax, 41, was stopped by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at Hahira Middle School before she left with the bus full of students after a school resource officer reportedly smelled alcohol, reports stated.

Mullinax has been charged driving under the influence and four counts of endangering the life of a child while driving under the influence, according to LCSO records.

