Local families in disbelief after bus driver arrested for DUI at Hahira Middle

LOWNDES CO. – A Lowndes County Schools bus driver was arrested Tuesday for driving under the influence.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says the Hahira Middle School resource officer was able to catch Amanda Mullinax before she could’ve bused more than 40 kids home.

“It just hits home when it’s here at home,” says Lori Taylor, a mother of a Lowndes County student.

Many families in Hahira are still in disbelief.

“It’s very disturbing to think something like that could happen in our little community,” says Taylor. “You don’t think about stuff like that.”

The LCSO says a student on the bus notified the school’s resource officer.

The officer was able to stop the driver, before dozens of kids on board left campus.

“You think you’re putting your children into safe hands, and then you find out something like this, and it’s not good,” says Leilani Futch, with the grandsons at HMS.

“You have to put all your trust in them, then when something like this happens and that trust is lost,” adds Taylor.

Mothers, fathers, and grandparents, now questioning school transportation.

Many are still raking over the scary thoughts of what could’ve happened.

“My gosh, look what could have happened. By the grace of god, it didn’t, but it did wake people up,” says Futch.

They say it’s a wake up call for local families and schools to make sure students make it home safely.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

Share and Enjoy