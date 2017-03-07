In Other News: A Guy Gets Five Years in Prison, Because He Left His Trial Before the Jury Found Him Innocent

It really pays to be optimistic. Which this guy learned the hard way . . .

49-year-old Allen Cochran was in court last week in Norfolk, Virginia, facing two felony charges.

He was accused of stealing $33 worth of sharp cheddar cheese from a grocery store in 2015. And the second charge was for not showing up at a previous court hearing.

The good news for Allen is the jury found him NOT GUILTY of stealing the cheese. But unfortunately, he wasn’t there to hear the verdict . . . because he didn’t show up.

Apparently he sat through the whole trial last Thursday. But he didn’t come back for the verdict on Friday, because he thought they’d find him guilty.

The crazy part is he probably wouldn’t have faced ANY jail time for the other charge. But when he didn’t show up for the verdict, the jury decided to give him the maximum sentence of FIVE YEARS in jail.

Now he’s on the run. As of last night, the cops were still trying to track him down.

