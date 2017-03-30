Hospice Nurse Receives Certification

VALDOSTA – Tracy Roberts, nurse with Hospice of South Georgia, achieved a certification in hospice and palliative care this week. This specialty certification validates her expertise in the hospice care field, and indicates a mastery of knowledge in end of life care. Tracy has served patients with Hospice of South Georgia as a homecare RN Case Manager, RN at hospice’s inpatient facility-Langdale Hospice House, and currently as an admission RN.

Hospice and palliative nursing practice is the provision of nursing care for the patient and family, with emphasis on their physical, psychological, emotional and spiritual needs when experiencing a life-limiting illness and through grief support. This is accomplished in collaboration with an interdisciplinary team in a setting which provides pain and symptom management, family support and 24-hour nursing availability. Nursing care is also provided through Hospice of South Georgia’s care center, the Langdale Hospice House. This care center gives patients an elevated level of comfort management, respite services and residential living.

Amanda Mason, director of clinical services and admissions at Hospice of South Georgia, expressed high praise for Tracy’s accomplishment. She states, “Tracy is very knowledgeable about hospice, and we at Hospice of South Georgia and Langdale Hospice House are extremely lucky to have her experience and expertise on our admissions team. We are very proud of Tracy’s dedication and commitment in reaching this goal.”

