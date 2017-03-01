Former Lowndes teacher pleads guilty, sentenced in student sexual contact case

VALDOSTA – A former Lowndes High School teacher was sentenced Tuesday to four years probation and a fine after pleading guilty to cruelty to children in the second degree.

Phoebe Chapman, 43, was arrested in March 2015 and charged with the sexual assault of three students.

Chapman pleaded guilty to cruelty to children in the second degree, a felony, and was sentenced under the First Time Offender’s Act to four years probation and a $2,000 fine, according to court documents.

Under the First Time Offender’s Act, Chapman will “stand discharged of said offense without court adjudication of guilt and shall be completely exonerated of guilt of said offense charged” if she fulfills the requirements of her sentence, according to court documents.

Chapman is also restricted from having any contact with her victims or their families and is restricted from contacting Lowndes County Schools for any reason other than to inquire about her children, according to court documents.

An investigation of Chapman began when the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office received information concerning rumors of sexual contact between the career and technical instruction teacher and male students at the high school.

Investigators reportedly identified three male students who have confirmed having had sexual relations with Chapman.

“Most of these students have now graduated, but each of the alleged instances was confirmed to have occurred while the children were students at the high school,” said LCSO Capt. Stryde Jones during an interview last year.

Share and Enjoy