FBI raids Remerton bars

REMERTON — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Internal Revenue Service raided three Remerton bars Tuesday morning in conjunction with searches in several cities across the state, according to a report by the Valdosta Daily Times.

BlueWater Saloon, Milltown Groove and Sand Bar (which used to be Flip Flops) were searched as part of an ongoing investigation. Details of the investigation have not been released by the FBI.

The three Valdosta bars are owned by Heath Cox, who reportedly told The Times he didn’t know if the bars would stay open and added he wanted to refer everything regarding the case to his lawyer.

