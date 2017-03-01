FBI raids Remerton bars
REMERTON — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Internal Revenue Service raided three Remerton bars Tuesday morning in conjunction with searches in several cities across the state, according to a report by the Valdosta Daily Times.
BlueWater Saloon, Milltown Groove and Sand Bar (which used to be Flip Flops) were searched as part of an ongoing investigation. Details of the investigation have not been released by the FBI.
The three Valdosta bars are owned by Heath Cox, who reportedly told The Times he didn’t know if the bars would stay open and added he wanted to refer everything regarding the case to his lawyer.
It’s about time! It’s out of control over there!
Wow! What’s been going on? We live near there.
This is ridiculous. Heath Cox is an amazing business owner. Trying to point blame on a bar for trouble is like trying to blame a gun for killing. I hope all three of his bars stay open and maybe one more one open too.
