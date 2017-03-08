Crime and arrest reports for 3-8-17

The following information includes summaries of law enforcement incident reports. Individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office

Monday, February 27

At 9 a.m., deputies responded to the reported theft of two computers from a vehicle in the 3900 block of Conway Circle, reports stated.

At 3 p.m., deputies responded to a reported hit and run accident at Lowndes High School at 1606 Norman Drive. Investigators have identified a juvenile suspect, reports stated.

Wednesday, March 1

At 10 a.m., deputies responded to the reported theft of $1,950 worth of car stereo equipment and other items from a vehicle in the 4100 block of North Valdosta Road, reports stated.

At 10 a.m., a 16-year-old juvenile was charged with battery at Lowndes High School at 1606 Norman Drive. The charged resulted from a fight that occurred in a classroom, reports stated.

Thursday, March 2

At 8 a.m., Ricardo Guzman Jr., 46, was charged with damage to commercial property (2nd degree) at the RaceWay at 1177 Lakes Boulevard in Lake Park, reports stated.

At 1 p.m., deputies responded to the reported theft of a camera from a residence in the 1400 block of Baytree Road. Investigators have identified a male suspect, reports stated.

At 4 p.m., deputies responded to the burglary of a residence in the 4300 block of Summerlin Drive. The victim listed a three computers, a cell phone and other items as stolen, reports stated.

At 7 p.m., deputies responded to an attempted suicide, reports stated.

Friday, March 3

At 4 p.m., Jonathan Medders, 29, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana and failure to wear safety restraint at mile marker 13 on Georgia Highway 401, reports stated.

At 4 p.m., deputies responded to a non-forced entry burglary of a residence in the 7100 block of Old Valdosta Road in Hahira. The victim listed multiple medications and $200 cash as stolen, reports stated.

Saturday, March 4

At 7 a.m., Christopher Davis, 38, an inmate at the Lowndes County Jail, was charged with fugitive from justice, reports stated.

At 9 p.m., deputies responded to the reported theft of a $1,500 utility trailer from the 5000 block of Cannon Drive in Lake Park, reports stated.

At 9 p.m., deputies responded to the reported theft of a television from a residence in the 4000 block of Twin Oaks Road, reports stated.

At 10 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary in progress call in the 3700 block of Rowell Road. Investigators have identified a 17-year-old male suspect, reports stated.

Sunday, March 5

At 8 a.m, Devin Ivy Johnson, 21, was charged with misdemeanor obstruction of an officer in the 1500 block of East Park Avenue, reports stated.

At 9 a.m., deputies responded to the reported burglary of a self-storage building int he 5000 block of Bemiss Road. The victim listed two televisions and other items as stolen, reports stated.

At 9 a.m., deputies responded to the reported burglary of a self-storage building int he 5000 block of Bemiss Road. The victim listed more than $2,000 worth of items as stolen, reports stated.

At 9 a.m., deputies responded to the reported burglary of a self-storage building int he 5000 block of Bemiss Road, reports stated.

At 7 p.m., deputies responded to the reported theft of 2008 Toyota Corolla from the 4200 block of North Valdosta Road. Investigators have identified three suspects: two juveniles and one adult, reports stated.

At 7 p.m., deputies responded to a residential fire in the 4300 block of Beaver Run Road. Investigators have identified three juvenile suspects, reports stated.

Monday, March 6

At 11 a.m., a 16-year-old juvenile was charged with marijuana possession at Lowndes High School at 1606 Norman Drive, reports stated.

At 11 a.m., deputies responded to a forced entry burglary in the 4600 block of Vienna Church Road, reports stated.

At noon, deputies responded to the reported theft of a $15,000 ring from the a residence in the 5100 block of Northwind Boulevard. Investigators have identified a male suspect, reports stated.

At 2 p.m., Jackie Davis Jr., 36, was charged with simple battery (family violence) in the 3200 block of Fred Walker Road, reports stated.

At 10 p.m., Terry Bryant, 52, was charged with battery (family violence) and cruelty to children (3rd degree) in the 5900 block of Nisen Circle in Hahira, reports stated.

Share and Enjoy