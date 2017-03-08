Cook commissioners approve $35 million new hospital
COOK CO. – Cook County Commissioners have unanimously voted to build a new hospital.
Questions were raised about the future of a hospital in the county after Cook Medical Center announced it was closing its emergency room at the end of February.
The new $35 million building will not have an emergency room, but commissioners they believe they will still be able to serve the community.
A little more reporting would be nice. Why no emergency room? How does this best serve the community? Where do trauma patients get medical services and how far away are these services. Too many unanswered questions.
Don’t worry these people will be taken care of bigly believe me
The new $35 million building will not have an emergency room. Sounds like a great idea.