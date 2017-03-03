GBI searching for remains of missing Georgia teacher

FITZGERALD – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching a Fitzgerald pecan farm for the remains of Tara Grinstead, CBS46 Atlanta reports.

Grinstead, a teacher and former beauty queen, was 30 years old when she vanished in October 2005 from her home in Ocilla, Georgia.

Last week, the GBI announced the arrest of 33-year-old Ryan Alexander Duke in connection to the case.

Duke is charged with Grinstead’s murder, but the GBI has not released any details about the evidence in the case and Grinstead’s remains have not been found.

Tuesday, CBS46 confirmed that forty GBI agents and two Kennesaw State University anthropologists are scouring the pecan farm.

We’re also learning from the GBI that a judge has issued a gag order in the case.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

(WCTV Eyewitness News)

Share and Enjoy