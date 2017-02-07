Women’s Tennis Falls 8-1 In Season Opener

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The No. 14 ranked Valdosta State women’s tennis team started their 2017 season on a sour note, as No. 3 Lynn overcame the Lady Blazers for an 8-1 victory in non-conference action on Sunday.

Bea Morales-Hernandez gave the Lady Blazers their only victory of the day, a 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles. The Fighting Knights held strong the rest of the way, however, scoring five wins in singles play to extend momentum gained during a 3-0 sweep of doubles opponents.

Estes Widdershoven and Laura Ubeda nearly toppled Martina Gledacheva and Tereza Hejlova at No. 3 doubles, but Lynn’s contingent held on for an 8-1 win.

The loss dropped the Lady Blazers to 0-1 on the season while the Fighting Knights lifted their record to 2-0.

The Lady Blazers next match will take place against Nova Southeastern at The Valdosta State Tennis courts on February 10th. The match is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m.

