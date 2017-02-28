Woman allegedly choked, beaten and held at knife point

VALDOSTA – A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly beating and choking a woman and holding a knife to her throat.

At approximately 3:55 a.m., a uniformed patrol officer with the Valdosta Police Department was on normal patrol duty when he was flagged down near the intersection of West Mary Street and North Toombs Street by a female subject that appeared to be in distress, said VPD Lt. Adam Bembry.

“The officer immediately observed that the female had been assaulted and had multiple visible injuries. The female advised officers she and a known male acquaintance had gotten into a verbal argument. The female advised that the situation escalated into an assault as the offender reportedly punched and choked her as well as held a knife to her throat,” Bembry said.

The woman reportedly identified the man who attacked her as Jose Serrano.

“Medical assistance was requested for the female as well as additional officers. Multiple police units began searching the area, and within minutes Serrano was located near the intersection of Baytree Road and Melody Drive. Serrano was taken into custody and transported to the Lowndes County Jail. Warrants were presented to the Lowndes County Magistrates Court and were signed,” Bembry said.

Serrano now faces charges of: Aggravated Assault (FELONY) and Criminal Trespass Damage to Private Property (Misdemeanor).

“The Valdosta Police Department vigorously investigates and prosecutes crimes against women. If anyone has knowledge or suspects that someone is a victim of a violent situation, they are urged to contact the Valdosta Police Department or The Haven for assistance,” said Bembry.

