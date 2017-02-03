Wiregrass Instructor Kerry Watts Honored by Students

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Horticulture Program Coordinator and Instructor Kerry Watts was honored by his Class of 2016 students with a specially engraved brick.

Students of the Horticulture program wanted to do something extra special to show their deep appreciation for Watts. The students, who wanted to be referred to as ‘Class of 2016 Horticulture Students,’ approached the Wiregrass Foundation South Executive Director Dr. Penelope Schmidt about making a donation for an engraved brick in Watts’ honor to be placed at the base of the fountain at Lowndes Hall on the Valdosta campus.

Dr. Schmidt contacted Reames Concrete to make the brick because they have provided this service when others have purchased bricks in memory or in honor of someone special. There are over 150 bricks at the base of the fountain but this was one of the few instances of students purchasing a brick for their instructor. Many students are greatly appreciative of the smaller class sizes and individualized attention from their instructors at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College but these students’ actions will provide long-lasting public acknowledgement of the value of Watts to his students and the Horticulture program. The engraving on the brick states “In Appreciation for Kerry Watts – Class of 2016.”

Watts stated, “It is so nice to be honored in this way, especially by this group of students. I’ve always said that they were great students and even better people. To be honored for doing something you love is just really great.” The Horticulture program offers an Associate of Applied Science, Diploma, and Technical Certificate to help students prepare for a career in this field.

To learn about enrolling in Horticulture or another program, call 229-333-2100. Applications are being accepted for Spring Semester B Term, classes begin February 14. For information about making a $100 donation for a brick or donating for another purpose, contact Dr. Penelope Schmidt at 229-293-6190 or penelope.schmidt@wiregrass.edu.

Image: Wiregrass Horticulture Program Coordinator Kerry Watts is pictured with Wiregrass Foundation South Executive Director Dr. Penelope Schmidt and Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K Anderson.

