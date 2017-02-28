Wiregrass Foundation South Provides Equipment for Neuromuscular Lab

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation South has a well-established practice of providing support for students and programs at the College.

The Foundation provides many scholarships and financial assistance for students and also helps with programmatic expenses so that students have current equipment and technology with which to develop their repertoire of skills. One of the programs for which the Foundation recently provided funding is the College’s newest health care program, Neuromuscular Massage Therapy, which leads to licensure as a Massage Therapist.

With donors’ gifts to the Foundation’s general fund, the Foundation provided funding for some of the necessary items to ensure that the lab was well-equipped for teaching and learning and similar to professional massage studios. The Foundation provided funding for Custom Craftworks electric-lift massage tables, Keilhauer Loon exam room side chairs, cabinetry to provide ample storage space for towels and linens, artwork to enhance the relaxing atmosphere of the area, and a lamp to provide soft lighting for the waiting area. In addition, the Foundation provided an Element 72-inch reception desk with glass transition top, stacking washer and dryer, privacy curtains made by our local Wilkinson’s Fabrics, anatomical models, essential oils, lotions, and other supplies.

The Neuromuscular Therapist diploma program includes instruction in Swedish massage, musculoskeletal anatomy, identification of diseases and conditions, medical documentation, and client care, nervous system pathology, postural analysis, neuromuscular therapy, muscle energy techniques, myofascial release and clinical reasoning. Graduates are qualified to take the Massage and Bodywork Licensing Examination (MBLEx) offered by the Federation of State Massage Therapy Board and apply for Georgia Licensure through the Georgia Board of Massage Therapy. This is a profession which is growing not only in the local area but also across the US.

For information about investing in education with a donation to Wiregrass Foundation South, contact Executive Director Dr. Penelope Schmidt at 229.293.6190 or penelope.schmidt@wiregrass.edu. For more information about enrolling at Wiregrass, call 229.333.2100 or go towww.wiregrass.edu. Summer Semester Free Application Day will be March 23 and classes begin May 15, 2017.

