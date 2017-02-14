Wildcat Soccer to face Thomas Central at Bazemore Hyder

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High School boys varsity soccer team begins a busy schedule this week at they take on 3 local rivals.

Tuesday night the Wildcats host Thomas County Central at Bazemore Hyder Stadium. Thursday they travel to Thomasville to face the Bulldogs, while Friday they play Colquitt County.

After a win in their scrimmage game against Fitzgerald on January 31st, the team traveled to Brunswick last Friday for the first regular season game. The game proved to be tough and physical with a scoreless first half, although Valdosta had two great opportunities. Valdosta won 1-0.

The first was in the 20th minute when Francisco Centeno played a first-time volley from a cross by Curtis Thomas on the right wing that the Brunswick goalie tipped over the bar. The next was off a Will Pegg corner that Curtis Thomas played off the left post.

It wasn’t until the 61st minute when Rolin Hernandez scored the game’s first goal. It would prove to be the game winning goal for the Cats.

The player of the game was Ty Petermann for his excellent defensive effort along with a strong performance from his back line.

Share and Enjoy